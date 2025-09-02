DuPont Agrees to Divest Its Aramids Business to Arclin for $1.8B

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD has entered into a definitive agreement with Arclin, a portfolio company of an affiliate of TJC, L.P. (TJC), to sell off its Aramids business, including Kevlar and Nomex brands, for approximately $1.8 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, upon which DuPont will receive $1.2 billion (pre-tax) in cash, subject to adjustments, $300 million in note receivable and a non-controlling equity stake valued at $325 million, representing around 17.5% ownership in the new Arclin entity. The move does not hamper the planned Qnity electronics business spin-off. It remains on schedule for Nov. 1, 2025.

The divestiture is aimed at enhancing the company’s strategic focus and strengthening its financial profile. TJC’s expertise in value creation through an operations-focused approach made it an appropriate choice as a partner. The partnership is expected to drive growth and opportunity for the employees and customers of the combined businesses.

For Arclin, the addition of brands will present an opportunity to expand its global reach and strengthen its position in high-performance market-leading applications. The acquisition will enable Arclin to bring about impactful solutions and products to market.

DD’s Aramids business, as the inventor and largest global producer of industry-leading high-performance synthetic fibers, generated net sales of $1.3 billion in 2024, with about 1,900 employees and five manufacturing sites.

DD stock has lost 4.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 17.1% decline.



