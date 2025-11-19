DuPont Advances MOLYKOTE Growth Strategy With China Expansion

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD has announced the groundbreaking for its new MOLYKOTE specialty lubricants manufacturing facility in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, which represents a significant step forward in advancing the company’s global expansion and innovation agenda. The plant, located in the Yangtze River International Chemical Industrial Park within the Zhangjiagang Free Trade Zone, is scheduled to begin operations by early 2027.

The investment highlights DuPont’s dedication to supporting the accelerating demand for high-performance lubrication technologies across China and the wider Asia-Pacific region, especially in fast-growing industries such as transportation, industrial equipment, energy and electronics. By establishing production closer to key customers, the company intends to reduce lead times, enhance responsiveness and strengthen collaboration, enabling real-time engagement on application development and the creation of next-generation lubricant formulations.

DuPont Grows MOLYKOTE Footprint With New Facility

In addition to expanding manufacturing capacity, the new facility is positioned to serve as an innovation center, enhancing DuPont’s application engineering and formulation expertise within the region. This strengthened capability will allow the company to respond more quickly to customer requirements and accelerate the development of next-generation MOLYKOTE solutions.

The MOLYKOTE business already maintains a strong global presence, supported by R&D and manufacturing sites across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. The China facility adds to this network as a strategic expansion, reinforcing DuPont’s decades-long legacy in specialty lubricants. For more than 75 years, MOLYKOTE technologies spanning greases, oils, anti-friction coatings, dispersions, pastes and compounds have been engineered to address demanding wear and friction challenges across various industries.

Shares of Dupont are down 49.2% year to date compared with its industry’s 29.3% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DD currently carries a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV, First Majestic Silver Corp. AG and CSW Industrials, Inc. CSW. FNV sports a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) while AG and CSW carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FNV’s current-year earnings is pegged at $5.13 per share, indicating a 60% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 7.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AG’s current-year earnings is pegged at 25 cents per share, indicating a 279% year-over-year increase. The Consensus Estimates have been trending higher over the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSW’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $10.51 per share, indicating a 25% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 7%.

