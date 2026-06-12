DuPont Achieves Renewable Power Milestone in US Healthcare Sites

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD has announced that its healthcare manufacturing operations in the United States are now entirely powered by renewable electricity. The milestone was achieved through the purchase of additional Renewable Energy Certificates (“RECs”), in line with the company’s long-term climate roadmap that includes sustainability targets for 2035 and a net-zero emissions goal by 2050.

Per DuPont, roughly 30,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity used across 12 manufacturing facilities in the United States is now matched annually, backed by renewable energy generated within the country. This change helps reduce Scope 2 emissions linked to electricity sourced from the grid, lowering the overall environmental footprint of these operations.

The company also highlighted that this development further supports its participation in the RE100 initiative, which focuses on shifting companies toward 100% renewable electricity. DuPont added that more than half of its global electricity consumption is already sourced from renewable energy, showing continued progress across its worldwide operations.

DuPont will continue expanding the use of renewable electricity across its facilities while working to further reduce emissions. In addition, the company is focused on supporting customers’ sustainability initiatives and advancing a more environmentally responsible healthcare supply chain.

DD has slumped 29.9% over the past year against the industry’s 4.4% growth.



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DD’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF and Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV.

While ALB sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, CF and FNV carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.39 per share, indicating a 1,668.35% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 161.9% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $17.16 per share, indicating a rise of 83.14% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.42%. CF’s shares have risen 6.6% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FNV’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $8.85 per share, suggesting a 58.6% year-over-year increase. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 10.28%. FNV’s shares have risen 21.1% over the past year.

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DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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