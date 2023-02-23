DuPont About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (DD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/23, DuPont (Symbol: DD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.36, payable on 3/15/23. As a percentage of DD's recent stock price of $73.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.96% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DD's low point in its 52 week range is $49.52 per share, with $78.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.30.

In Thursday trading, DuPont shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

