Dupixent and vaccines lift Sanofi first-quarter results

Adds details

PARIS, April 28 (Reuters) - Sanofi SASY.PA confirmed its 2021 targets on Wednesday after it posted stronger-than-expected results in the first quarter, helped by sales of its star eczema treatment Dupixent and vaccines.

The French drugmaker, which stunned investors last year with a delay of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate it is developing with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L, said it expected results of a phase II study evaluating the shot next month.

Sanofi has since tried to appease critics with deals to fill and pack millions of doses of vaccines made by Pfizer PFE.N/BioNTech 22UAg.DE, Johnson and Johnson JNJ.N and Moderna MRNA.O.

It is also teaming up with U.S. company Translate Bio TBIO.O to bring a second COVID-19 vaccine of its own to the market that it hopes will be ready next year.

Sanofi's first-quarter net income was up 14.7% at 2.017 billion euros ($2.43 billion) at constant exchange rates. Revenue rose 2.4% to 8.6 billion euros.

While sales of speciality care, which include revenue of Dupixent, and vaccines grew by 15.3% and 5.3%, respectively, revenue of the consumer healthcare unit fell by 7.3% as a result of lower sales of cough and cold season products.

($1 = 0.8284 euros)

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((matthias.blamont@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 4949 5054 ; Reuters Messaging: @matthiasblamont))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.