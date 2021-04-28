GSK

Dupixent and vaccines lift Sanofi first-quarter results

Contributor
Matthias Blamont Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Sanofi confirmed its 2021 targets on Wednesday after it posted stronger-than-expected results in the first quarter, helped by sales of its star eczema treatment Dupixent and vaccines.

PARIS, April 28 (Reuters) - Sanofi SASY.PA confirmed its 2021 targets on Wednesday after it posted stronger-than-expected results in the first quarter, helped by sales of its star eczema treatment Dupixent and vaccines.

The French drugmaker, which stunned investors last year with a delay of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate it is developing with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L, said it expected results of a phase II study evaluating the shot next month.

($1 = 0.8284 euros)

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((matthias.blamont@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 4949 5054 ; Reuters Messaging: @matthiasblamont))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters