Dupixent and vaccines lift Sanofi first-quarter results

PARIS, April 28 (Reuters) - Sanofi SASY.PA confirmed its 2021 targets on Wednesday after it posted stronger-than-expected results in the first quarter, helped by sales of its star eczema treatment Dupixent and vaccines.

The French drugmaker, which stunned investors last year with a delay of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate it is developing with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L, said it expected results of a phase II study evaluating the shot next month.

($1 = 0.8284 euros)

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((matthias.blamont@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 4949 5054 ; Reuters Messaging: @matthiasblamont))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.