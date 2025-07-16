$DUOT stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DUOT stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,213,299 of trading volume.

$DUOT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DUOT (you can track the company live on Quiver's $DUOT stock page ):

$DUOT insiders have traded $DUOT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADRIAN GRAHAM GOLDFARB (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,585 shares for an estimated $82,358.

$DUOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $DUOT stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DUOT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DUOT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Ascendiant Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

Northland Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/05/2025

$DUOT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DUOT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DUOT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Edward Woo from Ascendiant Capital set a target price of $11.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Michael Latimore from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $14.0 on 02/05/2025

