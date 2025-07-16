$DUOT stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DUOT stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,213,299 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DUOT (you can track the company live on Quiver's $DUOT stock page):
$DUOT Insider Trading Activity
$DUOT insiders have traded $DUOT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADRIAN GRAHAM GOLDFARB (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,585 shares for an estimated $82,358.
$DUOT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $DUOT stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BARD ASSOCIATES INC removed 89,992 shares (-31.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $507,554
- AMH EQUITY LTD added 50,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $282,000
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 45,710 shares (+21.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $257,804
- SHAY CAPITAL LLC added 40,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $225,600
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 14,606 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,377
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 12,599 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,058
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 12,347 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,637
$DUOT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DUOT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Ascendiant Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025
- Northland Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/05/2025
$DUOT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DUOT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DUOT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Edward Woo from Ascendiant Capital set a target price of $11.0 on 06/16/2025
- Michael Latimore from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $14.0 on 02/05/2025
