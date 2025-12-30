Markets
Duos Technologies Stock Rises 13% After Expansion Of EDGE AI Platform

December 30, 2025 — 01:14 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (DUOT) shares rose 13.03%, trading at $11.49, up $1.32, after the company announced that its Duos EDGE AI platform is expanding its deployments within Texas and into new markets.

The rally followed news that Duos EDGE AI, the company's artificial intelligence-driven safety, security, and automation solution, is being rolled out more broadly. The expansion is expected to drive increased adoption across existing clients in Texas and open opportunities with new customer segments and geographies.

On the day of the announcement, DUOT opened near $10.50, climbed to an intraday high of $11.60, and saw a low of $10.48, compared with a previous close of $10.17. The stock trades on the Nasdaq.

Trading volume was unusually heavy, well above the stock's average daily volume, reflecting strong investor interest following the expansion update. Duos Technologies' 52-week range is approximately $4.50 - $12.10.

