Key Points Revenue surged 280% year over year to $5.74 million (GAAP) for Q2 2025, mainly due to energy services growth.

Net loss (GAAP) increased to $3.52 million for Q2 2025 despite higher revenue, with one-time stock compensation and AMA-related costs pushing expenses up.

Company reiterated full-year revenue guidance of $28 million to $30 million for 2025, with service and consulting backlogs providing high revenue visibility.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT), a provider of machine vision, artificial intelligence, and edge computing solutions, Duos Technologies Group announced its second-quarter 2025 earnings in August 2025. The standout news was a 280% year-over-year revenue jump, reaching $5.74 million (GAAP), which substantially outperformed analyst estimates of $4.94 million GAAP revenue. This top-line beat was driven by its new energy services portfolio and the execution of the Asset Management Agreement (AMA) with New APR Energy. However, the company reported a GAAP earnings per share (EPS) loss of $0.30, missing the consensus estimate of a $0.215 GAAP loss, due largely to increased operating expenses from non-cash and one-time items. The quarter saw a major shift in revenue mix, improved gross margins, and ongoing investment in new business lines, but persistent net losses (GAAP) point to ongoing challenges balancing rapid growth with profitability.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.30) $(0.22) $(0.43) 30.2% improvement Revenue $5.74 million $4.93 million $1.51 million 280% Gross Margin $1.52 million $(0.21) million 823% Operating Expenses $4.96 million $3.00 million 65% Net Loss $(3.52) million $(3.20) million (10.0%)

About the Company and Current Business Focus

Duos Technologies Group delivers advanced machine vision and artificial intelligence-driven systems for sectors like rail transportation, alongside new ventures in edge computing and power generation. Its main product family is the Railcar Inspection Portal (RIP), which uses AI to automate railcar inspections, and more recently, the company has been pushing into Edge Data Centers for distributed computing nearer to end users, as well as energy management services.

Recently, the company has focused on expanding its presence in energy services through Duos Energy, and edge computing using its Duos Edge AI and Edge Data Center product lines. Key factors for success include timely deployment of its AI-driven rail inspection systems, execution of new Asset Management Agreements in energy, and the ability to convert service and consulting contracts into recurring revenue streams. Strategic partnerships, such as with New APR Energy, underpin its growth and diversification away from the slower-moving rail sector.

Quarter in Detail: Financials and Strategic Milestones

The biggest story from the period was the significant acceleration of total revenue, with a 280% increase from the prior year. This change was due mainly to the company's Asset Management Agreement with New APR Energy, which contributed $4.76 million in energy service revenue. Services and consulting revenue accounted for nearly all of the top-line figure (GAAP), while technology systems such as the Railcar Inspection Portal (RIP) made up a very small share ($41,000 GAAP). In contrast, traditional technology systems sales were $265,000 (GAAP) in Q1 2024, reflecting ongoing delays with customer deployment.

Gross margin also improved substantially, reaching $1.52 million from a negative $0.21 million a year earlier (GAAP). This jump came mainly from high-margin revenue streams linked to the AMA, including $904,000 of revenue recognized from a 5% non-voting equity interest in the parent of New APR Energy. This revenue carried no associated costs and was thus booked at a 100% margin, The company expects further gross margin improvement in Q3 2025 due to this shift in business mix.

On the expense side, total operating expenses (GAAP) rose to $4.96 million, up 65% year over year. A large part of this increase in operating expenses was from non-cash stock-based compensation tied to new executive employment agreements and from one-time compensation costs related to the New APR transaction. The net result was a wider net loss of $3.52 million (GAAP) compared to $3.20 million (GAAP) for Q2 2024. Despite the loss, cash and equivalents at quarter end totaled $1.47 million as of June 30, 2025, down from $6.27 million as of December 31, 2024. However, the company raised $40 million in a public offering and $12.5 million through an at-the-market (ATM) facility earlier in 2025, bolstering its cash position and putting the company in position to install 15 EDCs in 2025 and a further 50 EDCs in 2026.

Strategically, the company launched its first production standalone Edge Data Center (EDC) with revenues beginning in June. Three additional EDC installations are in progress, and orders have been placed for four more units, totaling ten. The company is targeting deployment of fifteen units before the end of the year, and has ambitions to deliver fifty more Edge Data Centers in 2026. Project work also included installing six gas turbine generators in Mexico (totaling 150 megawatts), plus four more for a data center in Tennessee, which strengthen its recurring service revenue stream. With $40.7 million in revenue backlog—$18 million expected to be recognized in calendar 2025—the company is aiming to lock in predictable future income.

Business Lines and Product Overview

The company’s mainstay is the Railcar Inspection Portal (RIP), which uses advanced AI and imaging to automate and speed up train inspections. The product aims to allow railroads and regulatory users to spot defects and issues efficiently, improving both safety and workflow. However, Delays from customers in installation pushed this business line down, with nominal system revenue reported.

Newer areas of focus include Edge Data Centers, which are modular, distributed computing facilities positioned closer to data users, reducing latency and improving performance for organizations requiring local data processing. The company also reported substantial revenue from its Duos Energy segment, which delivers energy management services and oversees deployment of gas turbine generators, focused on both rapid power generation needs and behind-the-meter solutions for large facilities such as data centers. These new business lines are now driving almost all financial growth and margin expansion for the company.

Looking Forward: Guidance and Monitoring Points

Management reiterated guidance, stating expected revenue in the range of $28 million to $30 million. This represents a substantial rise from prior-year levels, supported by an order backlog of $40.7 million and strong contract coverage for services and consulting. CEO Chuck Ferry stated, “I am anticipating that we will be recording the first quarter of breakeven or better in the Company’s history,” referring to Q3 2025, indicating a possible break from historical losses if revenue trends continue and operating expenses are managed.

There was no explicit forward guidance for quarterly profitability, but management expects net operating losses to decrease in the second half of the year. Key watchpoints remain: converting the large revenue backlog into profitable, recurring sales; achieving further deployment of Edge Data Centers; and managing delays in the legacy rail technology segment. The risk of heavy reliance on the AMA with New APR Energy, and the need to demonstrate sustainable recurring cash flow, will be areas for continued scrutiny.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,070%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.