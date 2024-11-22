Duos Technologies price target raised to $10 from $5.50 at Northland

Northland analyst Michael Latimore raised the firm’s price target on Duos Technologies (DUOT) to $10 from $5.50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The firms says that “in a matter of a couple quarters, Duos has greatly expanded its growth opportunities.” Building on edge data center experience with its railcar inspection business, Duos launched a broader edge data center business and a power business which now has a $42M contract, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.