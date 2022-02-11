Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$1.3m in the last 12 months

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Duos Technologies Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Sandra Pessin is the biggest insider purchase of Duos Technologies Group shares that we've seen in the last year. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$5.20), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Duos Technologies Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:DUOT Insider Trading Volume February 11th 2022

Insiders at Duos Technologies Group Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Duos Technologies Group. We can see that insider Sandra Pessin paid US$1.2m for shares in the company. No-one sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership of Duos Technologies Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Duos Technologies Group insiders own 9.4% of the company, worth about US$3.0m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Duos Technologies Group Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Duos Technologies Group stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (3 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Duos Technologies Group.

