Duos Technologies Group, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Duos Technologies Group will host a conference call on March 31, 2025, to discuss its financial results for 2024.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. will host a conference call on March 31, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024. The financial results will be announced in a press release prior to the call, which will include a question-and-answer session led by Duos management. Interested parties can join the call via U.S. and international dial-in numbers provided, and it will also be available for live broadcast and online replay on the company's investor website. Duos Technologies designs and develops intelligent technology solutions, focusing on Machine Vision and AI applications. The press release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

$DUOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $DUOT stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Duos Technologies Group, Inc.





(“Duos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DUOT) will hold a conference call on Monday, March 31, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. Financial results will be issued via press release prior to the call.





Duos management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.















Date:









Monday, March 31, 2025





















Time:









4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)





















U.S. dial-in:









877-407-3088





















International dial-in:









201-389-0927





















Confirmation:









13751912







































Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call. An operator will register your name and organization.





If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact



DUOT@duostech.com



.





The conference call will be broadcast live via telephone and available for online replay via the investor section of the Company's website



here



.







About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.







Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc., Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Energy Corporation, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions for Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) applications including real-time analysis of fast-moving vehicles, Edge Data Centers and power consulting. For more information, visit



www.duostech.com



,



www.duosedge.ai



and



www.duosenergycorp.com



.









Forward- Looking Statements











This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/983252a1-554b-47c7-88a7-6ad25bd3a272







