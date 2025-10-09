Is Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (DUOT) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (DUOT) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. is one of 262 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DUOT's full-year earnings has moved 26.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, DUOT has returned 39.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 0.3% on average. As we can see, Duos Technologies Group, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Marqeta (MQ). The stock has returned 34.3% year-to-date.

For Marqeta, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 65.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Duos Technologies Group, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 125 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 44.3% so far this year, so DUOT is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, Marqeta falls under the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this industry has 34 stocks and is ranked #39. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -3.4%.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Duos Technologies Group, Inc. and Marqeta as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

