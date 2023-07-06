Duos Technologies Group (DUOT) Price Target Increased by 21.31% to 9.44

The average one-year price target for Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) has been revised to 9.44 / share. This is an increase of 21.31% from the prior estimate of 7.78 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.58 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.78% from the latest reported closing price of 5.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duos Technologies Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUOT is 0.07%, an increase of 129.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.78% to 2,377K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bleichroeder holds 1,283K shares representing 17.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 493K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 476K shares, representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOT by 39.34% over the last quarter.

Northern Right Capital Management holds 88K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company.

JNBA Financial Advisors holds 83K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 73K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Duos Technologies Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc., based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., provides advanced, analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. The Company's core competencies include intelligent technologies that combine machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced video analytics that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control centraco® platform. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission critical security, inspection and operations within the rail transportation, retail, petrochemical, government, and banking sectors. Duos Technologies also offers professional and consulting services for large data centers.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.