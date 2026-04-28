Duos Technologies Group (DUOT) Price Target Increased by 21.43% to 17.34

The average one-year price target for Duos Technologies Group (NasdaqCM:DUOT) has been revised to $17.34 / share. This is an increase of 21.43% from the prior estimate of $14.28 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 96.15% from the latest reported closing price of $8.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duos Technologies Group. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUOT is 0.18%, an increase of 31.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.45% to 7,701K shares. The put/call ratio of DUOT is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bleichroeder holds 1,628K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 965K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 817K shares , representing an increase of 15.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUOT by 77.97% over the last quarter.

Northern Right Capital Management holds 778K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Private Advisor Group holds 426K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares , representing an increase of 60.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOT by 51.73% over the last quarter.

Potomac Capital Management holds 274K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company.

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