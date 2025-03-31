DUOS TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $DUOT Reports Quarterly Earnings

DUOS TECHNOLOGIES ($DUOT) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported earnings of -$0.41 per share, missing estimates of -$0.30 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $1,460,000, missing estimates of $2,805,000 by $-1,345,000.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $DUOT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
DUOS TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of DUOS TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BARD ASSOCIATES INC removed 115,157 shares (-28.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $688,638
- DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENT STRATEGIES, LLC removed 75,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $225,000
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 19,364 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,796
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 17,900 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,042
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 17,270 shares (+80.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $103,274
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 12,599 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,342
- WARBERG ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 12,584 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $37,752
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.