DUOS TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Preview: Recent $DUOT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DUOS TECHNOLOGIES ($DUOT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,386,000 and earnings of -$0.18 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $DUOT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
DUOS TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of DUOS TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BARD ASSOCIATES INC removed 89,992 shares (-31.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $507,554
- AMH EQUITY LTD added 50,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $282,000
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 45,710 shares (+21.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $257,804
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 14,606 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,377
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 12,599 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,058
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 12,347 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,835
- FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC removed 11,053 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,338
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.