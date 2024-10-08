Duos To Offer MV/AI Wayside Detection Data Subscriptions To Railcar Owners, Shippers

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Duos Technologies (DUOT) announced a five-year agreement with CN (CNI) that will enable Duos to offer Machine Vision/AI Wayside Detection Safety Data through a subscription service. Beginning this month, Duos will offer shippers and car owners that transit the CN network the opportunity to subscribe to the machine vision safety data.

Patrick Whitehead, Executive Vice-President and Chief Network Operating Officer at CN, said: "By leveraging Duos' technology, we are enhancing our inspection processes, ensuring better maintenance and health of our overall fleet through key data points and predictive analytics."

