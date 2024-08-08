Duolingo's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DUOL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Duolingo. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $318,300, and 5 are calls, amounting to $443,381.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $145.0 to $230.0 for Duolingo over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Duolingo's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Duolingo's significant trades, within a strike price range of $145.0 to $230.0, over the past month.

Duolingo 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DUOL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $17.7 $16.2 $17.65 $160.00 $273.7K 282 165 DUOL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $13.2 $12.1 $13.1 $145.00 $102.1K 4 248 DUOL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $9.8 $8.6 $8.6 $230.00 $77.4K 259 90 DUOL PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $14.5 $14.2 $14.4 $150.00 $54.7K 6 119 DUOL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $13.2 $13.0 $13.0 $145.00 $44.2K 4 357

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc is a technology company that develops mobile learning platform to learn languages and is the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Its products are powered by sophisticated data analytics and artificial intelligence and delivered with class art, animation, and design to make it easier for learners to stay motivated master new material, and achieve their learning goals. Its solutions include The Duolingo Language Learning App, Super Duolingo, Duolingo English Test: AI-Driven Language Assessment, Duolingo For Schools, Duolingo ABC, and Duolingo Math. It has three predominant sources of revenue; time-based subscriptions, in-app advertising placement by third parties, and the Duolingo English Test.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Duolingo, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Duolingo Currently trading with a volume of 863,583, the DUOL's price is up by 13.16%, now at $182.63. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 90 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

