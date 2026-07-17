Duolingo's AI Ambitions Face Near-Term Execution Risks

Duolingo DUOL continues to expand its learning ecosystem through AI-powered features and new educational categories, but slowing growth and near-term margin pressure warrant a cautious stance despite its attractive long-term opportunity.

The company remains one of the strongest consumer education platforms, ending the first quarter of 2026 with 56.5 million daily active users and 137.8 million monthly active users. New initiatives such as Chess, Math and AI-powered learning experiences are broadening Duolingo's addressable market beyond language education, while disciplined advertising and a $400 million share repurchase authorization reinforce shareholder value. Management also continues to prioritize product innovation over aggressive monetization, positioning the platform for sustainable long-term expansion.

However, growth is showing signs of moderation. Management expects daily active user growth of roughly 20% throughout 2026, while revenue growth is projected to slow after the first quarter before stabilizing later in the year. At the same time, research and development and sales and marketing expenses are expected to grow faster than revenue as the company invests heavily to support future expansion, limiting near-term operating leverage.

Duolingo, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Duolingo, Inc. revenue-ttm | Duolingo, Inc. Quote

AI investments also introduce profitability risks. Duolingo plans to expand AI-powered learning to a much larger portion of its user base during 2026, increasing inference costs and weighing on gross margins before efficiency gains materialize. Although management expects margins to improve later in the year, the near-term cost profile could pressure earnings if AI adoption outpaces productivity improvements.

Monetization also remains uncertain. Extensive pricing and subscription-tier experiments throughout 2026 could create volatility in average revenue per user as management balances user growth with revenue optimization. While these tests may strengthen long-term monetization, they could lead to uneven quarterly results.

Although Duolingo's large user base, expanding product portfolio and AI strategy support its long-term growth prospects, slowing revenue momentum, rising investment costs and monetization uncertainty suggest that investors may want to remain cautious until execution improves and earnings visibility strengthens.

DUOL stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

A couple of better-ranked stocks are Veralto Corporation VLTO and Thomson Reuters TRI.

Veralto Corporation carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.4%. VLTO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.9% on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Thomson Reuters also carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.1%. TRI's earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 3.1%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veralto Corporation (VLTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.