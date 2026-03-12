Duolingo's 100M DAU Blueprint: Sacrificing Margins for Scalability

Duolingo DUOL reported 52.7 million daily active users (DAUs) in its fourth-quarter 2025 shareholder letter. While DAU gained 30% year over year, it is a significant let-down since the company did not have a single quarter with DAU growth below 40% from the second quarter of 2022 to the second quarter of 2025. Management attributed this deceleration to a heightened focus on monetization in recent years.

This slowdown is evident in its 2025 trajectory. In the first quarter of 2025, DAU jumped 49% year over year, dipping to 40%, 36% and 30% in the subsequent quarters. The company witnessed a decline in its monthly active users (MAUs) during the fourth quarter of 2025.

While Duolingo managed to register 14% year-over-year growth in its MAUs in the fourth quarter of 2025, it dipped 1.6% from the preceding quarter. The company expects a nearly 20% year over year in its DAUs throughout 2026, a striking difference from its historical intense growth.

Management figured out that the primary reason for this slowdown was excessive monetization. Strategies were implemented previously to drive bookings by increasing ad loads and subscription upsells, which management realizes to be a hindrance to organic growth.

For 2026, the company has decided to implement a user-first approach where it will boost investments in forgone bookings by enabling a seamless free user experience to drive client acquisition. Also, it will diversify the user base by indulging in Math, Music and Chess.

While the company could derive potential benefits from these strategic changes, immediate financial costs are imminent. The 2026 outlook paints a vivid picture of this downturn. Duolingo expects booking growth of 10-12%, a massive downfall from the 33% year-over-year gain in 2025. Similarly, margin pressure is expected to rise as management anticipates an adjusted EBITDA margin of 25%, suggesting a significant dip from the 29.5% reported in 2025.

Although near-term challenges are evident, the long-term plan remains intact on the back of its 100 million DAUs goal by 2028. The recently executed $400-million share buyback authorization reveals that this slowdown is a choice that will serve the company better in the long run, rather than reduced visibility and trust.

DUOL’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

The stock has lost 65.3% in six months against the industry’s 9.2% dip and the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 3.9% growth. Its competitors, Coursera, Inc. COUR and Chegg, Inc. CHGG have declined 44.2% and 58.1%, respectively, over the same period.

6-Month Share Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, DUOL trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 3.65X, well above Coursera’s 1.24X and Chegg’s 0.27X.

Price / Sales F12M

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Duolingo carries a Value Score of D, while Coursera and Chegg carry C and A, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DUOL’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has declined 25.6% and 36.5%, respectively, over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DUOL stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coursera, Inc. (COUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.