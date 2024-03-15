Duolingo Stock Tripled in 2023, and Here's Why It Could Go Higher

Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) is the world's most popular digital language education platform, and its stock was a top performer in 2023 with a 219% gain. The company routinely beat its own quarterly financial forecasts throughout the year, despite fears of elevated inflation and rising interest rates crimping consumer spending.

Total revenue of $531.1 million in 2023 was up an impressive 43% from the previous year. That success came on the back of strong user growth and an acceleration in the number of users upgrading from the free version of the mobile app to a paid monthly subscription.

Duolingo ended 2023 with 88.4 million monthly active users (MAU), marking a 46% year-over-year increase. And 6.6 million of those users were paying for a subscription, up 57%. As you can see below, those paid subscribers represented a record-high 8.3% of MAUs.

More upside could be ahead for Duolingo stock

Here's something many investors might not know: Most of Duolingo's user growth is organic.

That's right. Duolingo says up to 90% of its new users are acquired without any paid advertising. In fact, the company spent just $75 million on marketing last year, and it was the smallest of its three main operating costs by far. By comparison, it spent $194 million on research and development to create new features to help convert free users into paying subscribers.

Strong organic user growth is a powerful advantage because it allows Duolingo to invest in other areas of its business. For example, the company just integrated math and music learning into its flagship language app which will serve as further attractions for organic user acquisition.

More than 2 billion people are learning a foreign language worldwide, so Duolingo has barely scratched the surface of its opportunity. That makes the stock a great long-term buy.

Should you invest $1,000 in Duolingo right now?

Before you buy stock in Duolingo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Duolingo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 11, 2024

Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Duolingo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.