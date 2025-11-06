Duolingo Stock Fell 30% After Earnings. Here's What Investors Should Know.

Key Points

Duolingo stock is seeing a huge valuation pullback following the publication of the company's Q3 results yesterday.

Sales and earnings performance in the third quarter actually came in ahead of Wall Street's forecasts.

Duolingo's weaker-than-expected bookings growth and other factors suggest that performance could be weaker next year.

Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) stock is getting crushed in Thursday's trading. The education services company's share price was down 26% in the daily session as of 1:45 p.m. ET against the backdrop of a 1% decline for the S&P 500 index and a 1.6% fall for the Nasdaq Composite. The stock had been down as much as 30% earlier in the session.

In addition to broadly bearish momentum for the market, Duolingo is seeing a big valuation pullback following the publication of the company's third-quarter results. While Q3 performance came in above Wall Street's expectations, the company's forward guidance and outlining of a strategic shift is spurring a big contraction for the company's stock price today.

Duolingo stock is plummeting despite performance beats in Q3

Duolingo posted earnings per share of $5.95 on sales of $271.7 million last quarter. For reference, the average analyst estimate had targeted earnings per share of $0.76 on sales of $260.35 million.

Revenue in the period came in roughly 41% above the performance in last year's quarter, and the company announced that it had surpassed 50 million daily active users (DAUs) in the period. Across the first nine months of 2025, the company's revenue and DAUs are both up by at least 40%. While this is the kind of performance that might reasonably be expected to correlate with substantial valuation gains for the stock, there are some big catches.

For the fourth quarter, Duolingo is guiding for sales to come in between $273 million and $277 million. The midpoint of this guidance range actually comes in above the average Wall Street analyst revenue target of $274.4 million that had been established prior to the Q3 earnings release. On the other hand, guidance for bookings between $329.5 million and $335.5 million came in well short of the average analyst estimate's call for bookings of $344.1 million.

So while Duolingo saw significant sales beat in the third quarter and guided for better-than-expected sales in the current quarterly period, there's a strong indication that the company's growth engine is losing some strength. There is a lag between sales being booked and actually recorded as revenue, and the softer-than-anticipated bookings target suggests that growth for revenue inflows is poised to weaken next year.

Duolingo also said it expects growth for DAUs to decelerate in the current quarter. Along with that forecast, the company said it is refocusing on expanding active user growth. While that could be the right move over the long term, it also suggests that user acquisition costs could be higher and profit margins could weaken in the near term.

Along those lines, it's reasonable to expect that Duolingo may face a decline in profitability. For a company that is facing significant risk of disruption from competitors' artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, the slowdown in bookings growth and apparent need to reenergize user growth present some big elements of uncertainty for investors.

