Duolingo Is Sacrificing Profits for Growth. Should Investors Worry?

Key Points

Duolingo aims to reach 100 million daily active users by 2028.

A larger user base can strengthen Duolingo’s freemium model over time.

But if engagement and conversion don’t improve, the tradeoff may not justify the cost.

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Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) just reported strong earnings, but the stock story is getting more complicated.

In its latest report, Duolingo delivered roughly 35% revenue growth in the fourth quarter and solid net profit, up 300% from $14 million to $42 million.

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Yet, despite its solid performance, the company is now choosing to sacrifice near-term profits to accelerate growth. For investors, that raises a critical question: Is this a smart long-term move, or a risk to the stock?

Management is taking a different approach to growth

Duolingo's decision to double down on investment has caught most investors by surprise, especially those expecting continued revenue and profitability growth.

To be fair, Duolingo isn't reacting to weakness. It's making a deliberate decision to strengthen its competitive advantage. The main focus is to reach a longer-term goal of 100 million daily active users (DAUs) by 2028. To get there, the company plans to increase investment in product development, expand access to features -- including AI-driven tools -- and prioritize engagement over near-term monetization.

At the same time, it guided to mid-teens revenue growth (15% to 18%), a noticeable slowdown from recent periods as it scales back monetization to grow its user base. The message is clear: Growth now, monetization later.

The key question for investors is simple: Will this investment cycle lead to stronger long-term earnings?

Why does this strategy make sense?

Duolingo operates a freemium model in which scale drives long-term value.

A larger base of engaged users creates more opportunities to convert free users into paying subscribers, increase average revenue per user, and strengthen retention over time. In that context, investing in growth -- even at the expense of margins -- can be a rational move.

This is especially relevant as Duolingo expands AI across its platform. By broadening access to these features, the company may improve engagement and habit formation before fully monetizing them. For instance, it will provide significantly more AI-powered speaking practices, both to paid and free users.

If executed well, this approach can increase lifetime value and strengthen the business over time.

But there are risks to monitor

Duolingo's strategy makes sense in theory. But it must deliver results in practice.

If user growth accelerates and engagement improves, the investment cycle could strengthen the business and support higher long-term earnings. If growth fails to respond, investors may be left with:

Slower revenue expansion

Compressed margins

Limited improvement in long-term fundamentals

Moreover, a growing user base is just the starting point. Eventually, the company must convert these users into paid subscribers. That is another uncertainty that investors should monitor.

What does it mean for investors?

Duolingo's latest earnings didn't reveal a problem. They do, however, reveal a shift in focus.

The company is prioritizing long-term growth over short-term profitability, a strategy that can work in a freemium business built on scale.

For investors, the question isn't whether the strategy makes sense. It's whether it delivers. And that will matter for the stock performance in 2026.

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Duolingo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.