Duolingo raises FY24 revenue view to $741M-$744M from $731.3M-$738.3M

Consensus $736.5M. Raises FY24 adjusted EBITDA view to $188.3M-$190.4M from $175.5M-$184.6M. Raises FY24 bookings view to $843.5M-$846.5M from $820.5M-$827.5M. The company said, “This quarter we saw strong new and returning user growth, our highest ever family plan penetration, and a meaningful bookings contribution from Duolingo (DUOL) Max. Our AI-powered Video Call feature helped to drive adoption of Max and increase conversational speaking practice, which we believe can unlock new opportunities in the global language learning market.”

