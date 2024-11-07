Duolingo price target raised to $360 from $303 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Duolingo (DUOL) to $360 from $303 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Duolingo delivered a solid Q3 beat and Q4 guidance raise across bookings, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company’s underlying fundamentals remain healthy.
- Duolingo raises FY24 revenue view to $741M-$744M from $731.3M-$738.3M
- Duolingo sees Q4 revenue $202.5M-$205.5M, consensus $217.08M
- Duolingo reports Q3 EPS 49c, consensus 45c
- Duolingo price target raised to $295 from $183 at Barclays
- Duolingo Reports Strong Growth in Q3 2024 Earnings
