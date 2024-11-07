News & Insights

Duolingo price target raised to $355 from $325 at BofA

November 07, 2024 — 06:31 am EST

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Duolingo (DUOL) to $355 from $325 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported Q3 revenue and EBITDA ahead of Street estimates despite tougher comps. The firm slightly raised its Q4 and FY24 estimates on the better Q4 outlook and sees more room for user expansion, as well as “multiple levers to play,” the analyst tells investors.

