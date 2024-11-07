Duolingo price target raised to $355 from $325 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Duolingo (DUOL) to $355 from $325 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported Q3 revenue and EBITDA ahead of Street estimates despite tougher comps. The firm slightly raised its Q4 and FY24 estimates on the better Q4 outlook and sees more room for user expansion, as well as “multiple levers to play,” the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DUOL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.