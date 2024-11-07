Duolingo price target raised to $350 from $250 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson analyst Wyatt Swanson raised the firm’s price target on Duolingo (DUOL) to $350 from $250 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is positive on the company’s earnings report that came out ahead of estimates on all metrics, adding it is increasingly confident in Duolingo’s ability to attract new audiences to the platform while also re-engaging existing users that stopped using the service for some time, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

