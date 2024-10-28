News & Insights

Duolingo price target raised to $325 from $298 at BofA

October 28, 2024 — 10:01 am EDT

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Duolingo (DUOL) to $325 from $298 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of the company reporting Q3 earnings on November 6. The firm expects “another strong quarter” for revenue and EBTIDA and sees upside to its estimates, which it notes are already 1.8% and 2.1%, respectively, above the Street consensus, the analyst tells investors in a preview.

