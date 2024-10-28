Duolingo price target raised to $325 from $298 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Duolingo (DUOL) to $325 from $298 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of the company reporting Q3 earnings on November 6. The firm expects “another strong quarter” for revenue and EBTIDA and sees upside to its estimates, which it notes are already 1.8% and 2.1%, respectively, above the Street consensus, the analyst tells investors in a preview.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DUOL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.