Duolingo Launches 148 New Language Courses, Marking Largest Expansion in Company History

Duolingo launched 148 new language courses, significantly expanding its offerings and utilizing generative AI for rapid development.

Duolingo has announced an unprecedented expansion with the launch of 148 new language courses, more than doubling its existing offerings. This expansion allows the company's seven most popular non-English languages—Spanish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Mandarin—to be accessible to users across 28 supported user interface languages. CEO Luis von Ahn highlighted that this rapid development was made possible by advancements in generative AI, which dramatically reduced the time needed to create courses. The new courses focus primarily on beginner levels and include features like immersive Stories and DuoRadio to enhance reading and listening skills. This initiative aims to meet the rising demand for learning Asian languages and provide more learning options for a global audience.

Duolingo announced the launch of 148 new language courses, significantly expanding its content offering and marking the largest expansion in the company's history.

The expanded course availability enhances learning options for over a billion potential learners worldwide, targeting high-demand languages such as Japanese, Korean, and Mandarin.

Utilization of generative AI and advanced technology has enabled Duolingo to streamline course development, allowing for unprecedented speed and quality in content creation.

The new courses predominantly focus on beginner levels and include immersive features, improving the overall learner experience and addressing the growing demand for language education globally.

Rapid expansion may lead to potential quality control issues as the company scales its offerings significantly in a short period of time.

Dependence on generative AI raises concerns about the long-term effectiveness and reliability of the content created through this technology.

Focus on beginner levels may limit the appeal for more advanced learners seeking comprehensive language education.

What is the significance of Duolingo's 148 new language courses?

This expansion more than doubles Duolingo's offerings, making it the largest content launch in the company's history.

Which new languages can users learn on Duolingo?

Users can now learn popular languages such as Japanese, Korean, and Mandarin across 28 supported UI languages.

How did Duolingo achieve the creation of 148 new courses in a year?

The use of generative AI and shared content systems allowed Duolingo to create and customize courses rapidly.

What levels do the new language courses support?

The newly launched courses primarily support beginner levels (CEFR A1 – A2) and include immersive features.

How does Duolingo ensure the quality of its new courses?

Duolingo focuses on expertise in content creation and employs rigorous quality standards for all its courses.

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL), the world’s leading mobile learning platform, today announced the launch of 148 new language courses, more than doubling its current offering and marking the largest expansion of content in the company’s history.





This launch makes Duolingo’s seven most popular non-English languages – Spanish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Mandarin – available to all 28 supported user interface (UI) languages, dramatically expanding learning options for over a billion potential learners worldwide.





“Developing our first 100 courses took about 12 years, and now, in about a year, we’re able to create and launch nearly 150 new courses. This is a great example of how generative AI can directly benefit our learners,” said Luis von Ahn, CEO and co-founder of Duolingo. “This launch reflects the incredible impact of our AI and automation investments, which have allowed us to scale at unprecedented speed and quality.”





Historically, building a single new course on Duolingo could take years. Through advances in generative AI, shared content systems, and internal tooling, the company created and launched this suite of 148 courses in less than a year. Duolingo’s new approach, known internally as “shared content,” enables the team to create a high-quality base course and quickly customize it for dozens of different languages.





“It used to take a small team years to build a single new course from scratch,” said Jessie Becker, Senior Director of Learning Design, Duolingo. “Now, by using generative AI to create and validate content, we’re able to focus our expertise where it’s most impactful, ensuring every course meets Duolingo’s rigorous quality standards.”





These new courses primarily support beginner levels (CEFR A1 – A2) and include immersive features such as Stories, to develop reading comprehension, and DuoRadio, to develop listening comprehension. More advanced content will roll out in coming months.





This expansion allows Duolingo to better serve global learners and meet the growing demand for learning popular Asian languages, like Japanese, Korean, and Mandarin. New course availability includes:









Latin America



Europe



Asia



: Speakers of Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Thai, Tagalog, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, and Tamil can now learn all of the top seven languages; previously many only had access to learning English.













