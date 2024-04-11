Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) standing at $216.40, reflecting a -0.68% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.68%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 3.41% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's loss of 1.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Duolingo, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 8, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.30, indicating a 600% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $165.02 million, up 42.68% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.38 per share and a revenue of $724.75 million, demonstrating changes of +294.29% and +36.46%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Duolingo, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Duolingo, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Duolingo, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 158.46. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.74.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

