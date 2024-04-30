Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Stock Moves -1.39%: What You Should Know

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) ended the recent trading session at $225.75, demonstrating a -1.39% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.04%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 4.92% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Business Services sector with its loss of 5.53% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.5%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Duolingo, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 8, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.30, indicating a 600% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $165.02 million, up 42.68% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.38 per share and a revenue of $724.75 million, indicating changes of +294.29% and +36.46%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Duolingo, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Duolingo, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Duolingo, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 166.5. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.99 of its industry.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.