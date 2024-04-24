Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) closed the latest trading day at $216.38, indicating a -1.88% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.02% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.11%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 5.08%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.01%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Duolingo, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 8, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.30, reflecting a 600% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $165.02 million, up 42.68% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $724.75 million. These totals would mark changes of +294.29% and +36.46%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Duolingo, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Duolingo, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Duolingo, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 160.38. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.22 for its industry.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DUOL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

