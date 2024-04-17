Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) standing at $194.66, reflecting a -1.77% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.15%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 12.77% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 4.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.09%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Duolingo, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 8, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.30, marking a 600% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $165.02 million, indicating a 42.68% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.38 per share and a revenue of $724.75 million, indicating changes of +294.29% and +36.46%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Duolingo, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Duolingo, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Duolingo, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 144.12. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.36.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

