Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) closed at $290.28, marking a -0.58% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 30.82% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 4% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.94%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Duolingo, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 6, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.36, indicating a 500% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $188.67 million, up 37.09% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.87 per share and revenue of $736.1 million. These totals would mark changes of +434.29% and +38.6%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Duolingo, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Duolingo, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Duolingo, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 156.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.49, which means Duolingo, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

