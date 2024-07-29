Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) closed the most recent trading day at $169.92, moving -1.94% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.08% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.07%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 16.96% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Business Services sector with its loss of 0.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Duolingo, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 7, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.33, signifying a 312.5% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $176.88 million, indicating a 39.45% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.74 per share and a revenue of $732.13 million, representing changes of +397.14% and +37.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Duolingo, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% higher. At present, Duolingo, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Duolingo, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 99.49. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.5.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DUOL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

