Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) was down 6.48% at $340.49. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.02% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 11.47% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 1.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.93%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Duolingo, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 6, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.55, marking a 7.84% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $240.54 million, reflecting a 34.89% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.9 per share and a revenue of $995.83 million, indicating changes of +54.26% and +33.13%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Duolingo, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.25% downward. Duolingo, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Duolingo, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 125.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.34, so one might conclude that Duolingo, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that DUOL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.