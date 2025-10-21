Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Stock Moves 1.56%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) was up +1.56% at $317.61. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 7.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Duolingo, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 5, 2025. On that day, Duolingo, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.72 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 46.94%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $260.52 million, up 35.27% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.16 per share and a revenue of $1.02 billion, signifying shifts of +68.09% and +36.15%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Duolingo, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.24% higher. As of now, Duolingo, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Duolingo, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 98.96 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 22.16.

One should further note that DUOL currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.06. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DUOL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

