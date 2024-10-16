Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) ended the recent trading session at $286.50, demonstrating a -1.41% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.79%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

The the stock of company has risen by 19.84% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's gain of 2.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Duolingo, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 6, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.36, signifying a 500% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $188.67 million, showing a 37.09% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.87 per share and revenue of $736.1 million. These totals would mark changes of +434.29% and +38.6%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Duolingo, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Duolingo, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Duolingo, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 155.53 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 24.89.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

