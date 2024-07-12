Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) closed the latest trading day at $190.30, indicating a -1.18% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.63%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.7% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 0.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.

The upcoming earnings release of Duolingo, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 7, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.33, showcasing a 312.5% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $176.81 million, up 39.39% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.74 per share and a revenue of $731.79 million, indicating changes of +397.14% and +37.78%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Duolingo, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Duolingo, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In the context of valuation, Duolingo, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 110.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.68, so one might conclude that Duolingo, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

