Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) ended the recent trading session at $161.74, demonstrating a -8.45% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10% lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 3.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.89%.

The upcoming earnings release of Duolingo, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Duolingo, Inc. to post earnings of $0.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 151.61%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $275.88 million, up 31.65% from the prior-year quarter.

DUOL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.37 per share and revenue of $1.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +345.21% and 0%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Duolingo, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.53% decrease. At present, Duolingo, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Duolingo, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 43.37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.5, so one might conclude that Duolingo, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, DUOL's PEG ratio is currently 0.93. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.44 at yesterday's closing price.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, placing it within the bottom 37% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.