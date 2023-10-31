Duolingo Inc - (DUOL) Price Target Increased by 5.46% to 178.21

The average one-year price target for Duolingo Inc - (NASDAQ:DUOL) has been revised to 178.21 / share. This is an increase of 5.46% from the prior estimate of 168.98 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 141.40 to a high of 210.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.02% from the latest reported closing price of 146.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 524 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duolingo Inc -. This is an increase of 93 owner(s) or 21.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUOL is 0.40%, a decrease of 2.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.39% to 34,857K shares. The put/call ratio of DUOL is 1.82, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 4,275K shares representing 10.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,468K shares, representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 9.63% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 4,157K shares representing 10.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,339K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,448K shares, representing a decrease of 8.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 12.79% over the last quarter.

Whale Rock Capital Management holds 1,329K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,320K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 21.01% over the last quarter.

Foxhaven Asset Management holds 1,157K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119K shares, representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 5.99% over the last quarter.

Duolingo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Duolingo is an American educational technology company which produces apps for language-learning and provides language certification. On its main app, users can practice vocabulary, grammar, pronunciation and listening skills using spaced repetition.

