Duolingo Inc - (DUOL) Price Target Increased by 14.31% to 203.71

The average one-year price target for Duolingo Inc - (NASDAQ:DUOL) has been revised to 203.71 / share. This is an increase of 14.31% from the prior estimate of 178.21 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 161.60 to a high of 241.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.02% from the latest reported closing price of 221.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 546 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duolingo Inc -. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 15.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUOL is 0.43%, an increase of 1.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.93% to 34,662K shares. The put/call ratio of DUOL is 1.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 4,489K shares representing 10.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,275K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 30.77% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 3,844K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,157K shares, representing a decrease of 8.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 11.75% over the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,339K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,448K shares, representing a decrease of 8.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 12.79% over the last quarter.

Whale Rock Capital Management holds 1,085K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,329K shares, representing a decrease of 22.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 11.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,035K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 873K shares, representing an increase of 15.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 9.60% over the last quarter.

Duolingo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Duolingo is an American educational technology company which produces apps for language-learning and provides language certification. On its main app, users can practice vocabulary, grammar, pronunciation and listening skills using spaced repetition.

