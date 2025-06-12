Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) was up +1.63% at $481.48. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.24%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 12.37% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 3.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.6%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Duolingo, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.55, indicating a 7.84% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $241.04 million, indicating a 35.17% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.92 per share and revenue of $997.46 million, which would represent changes of +55.32% and +33.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Duolingo, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Duolingo, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Duolingo, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 162.12. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.78.

It is also worth noting that DUOL currently has a PEG ratio of 3.61. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.43.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

