Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) ended the recent trading session at $296.51, demonstrating a +1.24% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.23% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.91%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 0.91% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Business Services sector with its loss of 10.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.13%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Duolingo, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 1, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.52, showcasing an 8.77% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $222.98 million, up 33.08% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.61 per share and a revenue of $973.45 million, demonstrating changes of +38.83% and +30.14%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Duolingo, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Duolingo, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Duolingo, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 112.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.16, which means Duolingo, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 60, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

