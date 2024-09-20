Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) closed the most recent trading day at $268.34, moving +1.64% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.36%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 26.52% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Business Services sector with its gain of 6.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The upcoming earnings release of Duolingo, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.36, reflecting a 500% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $188.67 million, up 37.09% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.87 per share and a revenue of $736.1 million, indicating changes of +434.29% and +38.6%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Duolingo, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Duolingo, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Duolingo, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 141.3. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 24.09.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, positioning it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.