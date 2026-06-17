Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) closed at $123.39, marking a -3.65% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.98%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 12.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 0.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.56%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Duolingo, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Duolingo, Inc. to post earnings of $0.62 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 31.87%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $296.19 million, indicating a 17.42% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.84 per share and a revenue of $1.21 billion, indicating changes of -66.86% and +16.36%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Duolingo, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Duolingo, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Duolingo, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 45.17. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 15.84.

We can additionally observe that DUOL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.97. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 165, this industry ranks in the bottom 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.