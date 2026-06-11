Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) ended the recent trading session at $123.97, demonstrating a +1.68% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.54%.

The stock of company has risen by 16.14% in the past month, leading the Business Services sector's loss of 1.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.63%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Duolingo, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.62, signifying a 31.87% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $296.19 million, indicating a 17.42% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.84 per share and a revenue of $1.21 billion, signifying shifts of -66.86% and +16.36%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Duolingo, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Duolingo, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Duolingo, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 43.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.08, so one might conclude that Duolingo, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, DUOL's PEG ratio is currently 0.92. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. DUOL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.