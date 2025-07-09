Duolingo, Inc. to Announce Q2 2025 Results and Host Investor Webcast on August 6

Duolingo will announce Q2 2025 results on August 6, followed by a public video webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Duolingo, Inc. will release its second quarter financial results for 2025 after U.S. market close on August 6, 2025, followed by a video webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET that will be open to the public on its Investor Relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available subsequently. Duolingo is recognized as the leading mobile learning platform, particularly known for its language-learning app, which is the most popular and highest-grossing app in the Education category. The company emphasizes its commitment to providing a high-quality, engaging learning experience and making education universally accessible.

Potential Positives

Duolingo will provide a detailed financial update for Q2 2025, indicating transparency and accountability to investors.

The company is hosting a live video webcast for its earnings announcement, enhancing accessibility for stakeholders and promoting engagement.

Duolingo's flagship app has been identified as the top-grossing app in the Education category, underscoring its market leadership and commercial success.

The company's commitment to making education universally available highlights its mission-driven approach, potentially attracting socially conscious investors.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Duolingo announce its Q2 2025 results?

Duolingo will announce its Q2 2025 results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, after U.S. market close.

How can I watch the Duolingo earnings webcast?

The video webcast can be viewed live on Duolingo’s Investor Relations website at 5:30 p.m. ET on August 6, 2025.

Is there a replay of the Duolingo earnings call?

Yes, a replay will be available two hours after the live event and archived for one year.

What made Duolingo the leading mobile learning platform?

Duolingo's success stems from its engaging language-learning app and commitment to making quality education widely accessible.

Who can I contact for investor inquiries at Duolingo?

Investors can contact Deborah Belevan at CPAir@duolingo.com for inquiries related to Duolingo.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DUOL Insider Trading Activity

$DUOL insiders have traded $DUOL stock on the open market 264 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 264 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEVERIN HACKER (Chief Tech Officer, Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 139 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $43,718,813 .

. AHN LUIS VON (President & CEO, Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 32,000 shares for an estimated $11,015,916 .

. NATALIE GLANCE (Chief Engineering Officer) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 24,184 shares for an estimated $9,327,487 .

. ROBERT MEESE (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 23,258 shares for an estimated $8,786,926 .

. MATTHEW SKARUPPA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 18,216 shares for an estimated $8,028,683 .

. JAMES H SHELTON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,895 shares for an estimated $6,440,382 .

. STEPHEN C. CHEN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,956 shares for an estimated $2,954,931 .

. GILLIAN MUNSON sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,550,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DUOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 265 institutional investors add shares of $DUOL stock to their portfolio, and 214 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DUOL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DUOL in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Argus Research issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/04/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DUOL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DUOL forecast page.

$DUOL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DUOL recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $DUOL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $470.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Feather from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $480.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $575.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Wyatt Swanson from DA Davidson set a target price of $500.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Bryan Smilek from JP Morgan set a target price of $580.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $403.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Chris Kuntarich from UBS set a target price of $500.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Arvind Ramnani from Piper Sandler set a target price of $465.0 on 05/02/2025

Full Release



PITTSBURGH, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duolingo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOL), the world's leading mobile learning platform, will announce its results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, following the close of the U.S. market on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The Company will host a video webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET on that day.





The live video webcast will be accessible to the public through Duolingo’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.duolingo.com. A replay of the event will be available two hours after the live event and archived for one year.







About Duolingo







Duolingo is the leading mobile learning platform globally. Its flagship app has organically become the world's most popular way to learn languages and the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. With technology at the core of everything it does, Duolingo has consistently invested to provide learners a fun, engaging, and effective learning experience while remaining committed to its mission to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available.







Contact Information









Investors:







Deborah Belevan, IRC, CPA









ir@duolingo.com











Media:







Sam Dalsimer









press@duolingo.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.