Duolingo gives AI chatbot demonstration on earnings call, Business Insider says

November 07, 2024 — 07:01 am EST

Duolingo (DUOL) began its latestearnings conference callwith Lily, an AI-driven chatbot, summarizing the quarter’s performance, Business Insider’s Shubhangi Goel reports, citing the call. The purple-haired chatbot, which sounds like a sarcastic teenager, replaced CEO Luis von Ahn at the start of the call and attributed Duolingo’s strong growth to social media marketing and investments in generative AI. “Our new Duolingo Max feature video call lets learners chat with me,” the chatbot said. “Don’t worry, I won’t judge – much. Maybe just an eye roll here and there.”

Read More on DUOL:

